Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: PM says won’t just discuss bilateral relations but also international issues with Dutch premier

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by the Dutch PM Mark Rutter at Catshuis in the Hague. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was received by Dutch PM Mark Rutte at Catshuis in the Hague. While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said Rutte visited India in the month of June two years ago which shows his commitment. He added that two years later I am visiting Netherlands in the same month but there is a huge difference in the temperature of New Delhi and Hague. The Prime Minister thanked the Dutch PM for making all the arrangements in a such a short notice. “Would like to thank you for the warm welcome accorded to not just me, but our entire delegation,” PM said.

Talking about relations between India and the Netherlands, PM said this year marks the 70th anniversary of bilateral relations between us and we should focus more on it. PM also thanked Netherlands for helping India to get membership of Missile Technology Control Regime last year. “It is with the help of the Netherlands that India successfully got membership of Missile Technology Control Regime last year, thank you,” he said.

Earlier, the Dutch PM had said India is now a global economic power and we have plenty to offer it. He added that India and Netherlands have shared a good bond since 1947 and the relation has got stronger over the years. “Bonds between Indian & Netherlands goes back to 1947 and these relations have become stronger over the years,” Rutte was quoted saying by ANI.

PM Modi had reached Netherlands on Tuesday morning where he was received by Dutch Foreign Minister Bert Koenders at the Schiphol Airport. “Landed in the Netherlands. This is a visit of immense importance, which will lead to cementing ties with a valued friend,” Modi tweeted after arriving in the Netherlands’ capital following a hectic US visit.