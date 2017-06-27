Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: In joint statement, PM, Mark Rutte condemn double standards on terror

India and the Netherlands today strongly condemned the use of double standards in addressing the menace of terrorism, saying there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds.

Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: In yet another significant success in India’s foreign policy, that comes quickly in wake of the one in the US when the Donald Trump dispensation designated Syed Salahuddin global terrorist, Prime Minister Modi and his Dutch counterpart Prime Minister Mark Rutte in their joint statement condemned the double standards by certain nations on terrorism. Both the premiers indicated that there can be no justification for acts of terror on any grounds – there should be zero-tolerance on terrorism, they reiterated. With acts of terror rising across the world, PM Modi and PM Rutte vowed to prevent radicalisation that could lead to violent extremism. The leaders thereafter highlighted the importance of the critical need for a collective international effort to destroy terrorism.

According to the statement, the global community should “disrupt and bring to justice terrorists, terror organisations and networks.” And it also exhorted that more than that they should also “identify, hold accountable and take strong measures against all those who encourage, support and finance terrorism, provide sanctuary to terrorists and terror groups and falsely extol their virtues”. This would be interpreted as a setback for Pakistan which has been time and again been accused of allowing terrorists to proliferate within its borders.

As per the statement, to ensure that this crackdown happened quickly both the prime ministers called for early conclusion of negotiations on the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be heading back to India after the conclusion of his 3-nation trip tonight – the Netherlands was the last stop on his trip. The Netherlands also backed India’s early entry into the NSG and other multilateral export control regimes and supported the country’s bid for a permanent UN Security Council seat.