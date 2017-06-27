Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: From speech to Indian diaspora to meet with CEOs, here are top 5 key issues on the agenda

Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Dutch PM Mark Rutte. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Netherlands after an extremely successful summit-level meeting in the United States with President Donald Trump and thereafter left for the final leg of his three-nation tour. “Wrapping up a historic visit, setting a new milestone in #IndiaUS relationship. PM departs for Netherlands, last leg of his three-nation tour,” Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay tweeted on Tuesday morning. In the US, Modi held talks with President Trump during which the two leaders vowed to strengthen cooperation on terror. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes. Here’s what’s on the platter for his Netherlands trip:

1. Economic reforms

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Dutch PM Mark Rutte and might discuss global issues including counter-terrorism and climate change. “Economic relations form the core of our bilateral relations. The Netherlands is our 6th largest trading partner in the EU and 5th largest investment partner globally,” PM Modi had said through an official statement before leaving for the trip.

2. Dutch expertise

The Prime Minister would like to use this opportunity to reach an agreement over the use of Dutch expertise in areas such as water and waste management, agriculture and food processing etc. “The Dutch expertise in areas such as water and waste management, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy and ports and shipping, matches with our development needs. Indo-Dutch economic engagement is a win-win proposition,” the statement said.

3. Meeting with Queen Maxima

Before leaving for Netherlands, PM Modi also announced that apart from the Dutch PM, he will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and will meet Queen Maxima.

4. Dutch CEOs

During his United States trip, PM Modi met top CEOs like Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai. In Netherlands too, he will meet the top Dutch CEOs and will encourage them to join the Indian growth story.

5. Indian community

Netherlands has the second largest Indian Diaspora in Europe which makes PM Modi’s visit of significant importance. During his stay, the Prime Minister will address the Indian community as well. “I look forward to engaging with the Indian community in the Netherlands”, he had said before leaving.