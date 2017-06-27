Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: First Indian PM to visit country in 13 years

Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: PM Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister to visit the country after 13 long years. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi Netherlands visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Amsterdam, Netherlands. This is the final leg of his three-nation tour after concluding his visit to the United States. PM Modi’s trip to the Netherlands has assumed significance as this year, India and the Netherlands are celebrating 70 years of establishment of diplomatic relations. Not only this, PM Narendra Modi will be the first Prime Minister to visit the country after 13 long years, as reported by News24. The last visit by a Prime Minister of India to the Netherlands was by former PM Dr Manmohan Singh in the year 2004. Singh visited Netherlands during his tenure to participate in the 5th India-EU Summit.

During his one-day visit, PM Modi will meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. Both the prime ministers will hold official talks with each other. The two leaders are expected to have a discussion on global issues which include counter-terrorism and climate change among others. While before departing on his three-nation tour, PM Modi had said in a Facebook post, “During the visit, I will have an official meeting with the Dutch Prime Minister H.E. Mr. Mark Rutte. I will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and meet Queen Maxima.”

You May Also Like To Watch This



Bilateral ties between the two countries are warm and friendly, anchored by strong economic and commercial relations. The visit is expected to significantly boost bilateral cooperation in all its aspects, especially trade, commerce and investment. PM Modi’s visit will boost economic relations with the Netherlands, which is the leading foreign investor in India. “The Netherlands is our 6th largest trading partner in the EU and 5th largest investment partner globally,” PM Modi said in the Facebook post. Netherlands’ PM Mark Rutte paid an official visit to India on 5-6 June 2015 accompanied by a large trade delegation.