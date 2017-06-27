Narendra Modi Netherlands schedule, date and time: PM to meet Dutch PM Mark Rutte, CEOs

PM Narendra Modi before leaving for Netherlands. (Source: IE image)

Narendra Modi Netherlands schedule, date and time: After completing his much-hyped US trip and maiden meeting with the US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for the Netherlands on Tuesday morning for the final leg of his three-nation tour. During his stay in the United States, the Prime Minister met CEOs of top companies including Jeff Bezos, Tim Cook and Sundar Pichai. He visited the White House and talked about strengthening India-US relations. India and the US also urged Pakistan to ensure that its territory is not used to launch cross-border terror strikes. The highlight of the Modi-Trump was the bonhomie shown by both. What the analysts highlighted time and again was the fact that Trump went the extra mile to greet PM Modi, smiled constantly, had a warm handshake and concluded with a huge hug at the end. It remains to be seen how the meet with the Dutch PM will go forward.

Here’s the full schedule of PM Narendra Modi’s Netherlands visit:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the Dutch PM Mark Rutte with whom he is expected to discuss global issues like counter-terrorism and climate change.

2. He will then meet the CEOs of the Dutch companies and is expected to encourage them to join the Indian growth story.

3. Before leaving for his three-nation trip, PM had also revealed that he will be meeting Queen Maxima as well. “I will also call on King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and meet Queen Maxima,” he had said in a Facebook post before leaving on his three-nation trip.

“Economic relations form the core of our bilateral relations. The Netherlands is our 6th largest trading partner in the EU and 5th largest investment partner globally. The Dutch expertise in areas such as water and waste management, agriculture and food processing, renewable energy and ports and shipping, matches with our development needs. Indo-Dutch economic engagement is a win-win proposition. I will discuss with PM Rutte as to how the two sides should work to further harness the synergies. I will also be meeting with CEOs of major Dutch companies and will encourage them to join the Indian growth story,” the official statement put on Narendra Modi’s website read.