Narendra Modi needs to understand real problems of Jammu and Kashmir, says D Raja

Communist Party of India leader D Raja on Monday said Jammu and Kashmir has many problems and Prime Minister Narendra Modi needs to be serious about addressing them. “It is true that in Jammu and Kashmir there are many problems which need to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If you look at Jammu and Kashmir there are problems of development, problems of creating job for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. At the same time there are certain political issues, human rights issue’s which need to be addressed,” D. Raja said.

He also said Modi’s need’s to understand Vajpayee’s vision for Jammu and Kashmir.

“I hope the prime Minister while he was referring to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and I think Vajpayee’s approach to the Jammu and Kashmir policy, will be understood and carried forward by Modi,” Raja said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the youth to shed terrorism and adopt tourism, adding that the path of bloodshed would never help the state to prosper.

“The youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths- one of tourism the other of terrorism. The path of bloodshed has not helped any one and will never help anyone,” Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Udhampur.

Speaking in the wake of recent Budgam violence where three stone pelters were killed in retaliatory firing by security forces, Prime Minister Modi said, “25,000 youth of Jammu and Kashmir have toiled hard to make this tunnel. While some are busy throwing rocks others are busy in cutting them and making way for progress.”

He said the tunnel is a long jump towards development for Jammu and Kashmir and would act as an engine of growth and employment to the people.

“This tunnel not only connects Jammu to Kashmir but also showcases progress the state has achieved. The farmers of the region can transport their vegetables, flowers and products to Delhi on time. The tunnel will guarantee tourism for the land and this will bolster tourism in the state,” Prime Minister Modi said.

Reflecting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s slogan of Kashmiriyat Insaniyat Jamhooriyat, Prime Minister Modi said, “We will take forward Kashmiriyat Insaniyat Jamhooriyat slogan and help Kashmir achieve new heights of progress.”

Prime Minister Modi said that the Centre has planned nine more tunnels for Jammu and Kashmir.