Narendra Modi National Law Day speech: PM says this is the golden period of India, watch full video

PM Narendra Modi delivers valedictory address on National Law Day (YouTube grab)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his valedictory address on National Law Day, was all praise for the Indian Constitution. He commenced his address saying that today (November 26) is a historic day as the Indian Constitution draft was cleared on this day – Drafting Commitee cleared the Constitution on this day in 1949. He said that our Constitution is not a mere rule book but roadmap of our country. He said that every single word in the Constitution is sacred to us. He pointed out that in a country as vast and as diverse as India, framing a draft that suits all requirements was a herculean task. He lauded the tenacity of the cConstitution saying that it is ‘flexible’, ‘workable’ and it has stood the test of time. He reiterated his commitment to creating a ‘New India’ and said that energy can be channelised from the Constitution to achieve this target. Calling the present times as the golden period of India, he enumerated the reforms that his government has undertaken. He patted the back of his team for effectively repealing obsolete laws which have made us better in the ease of doing index. He reminded the gathering that the first that he did after assuming the office was cracking down on black money by forming a SIT.

He said that corruption has to be removed from the top level bureaucrats. He further added that today the world is looking towards India with hope and the outlook of our country has never been better. He promised to make India a prosperous and a self-reliant country. He said his government won’t just remain a regulator but a facilitator. He added that his government has made the processes quick and made lives easier.