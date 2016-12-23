Narendra Modi-Najeeb Jung meeting: here’s what PM told him

Jung said that he had wanted to quit earlier but was asked by the PM Modi to continue. (Reuters)

A day after his sudden move to resign from the post of Lieutenant Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, Najeeb Jung on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jung said that he had wanted to quit earlier but was asked by the PM Modi to continue. Jung reached the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) at South Block here around 11.30 AM and spent a little over an hour inside. Sources said it was a courtesy meeting. Yesterday, in his brief resignation statement, Jung had thanked Modi for his help and cooperation. According to IANS reports, it is not clear what has transpired between the two but Jung briefed Modi about the reasons behind his resignation. Jung on Thursday said he would return to academics. He decided to quite 18 months before his eventful tern ends and the Ministry of Home Affairs will take the final call.

Rejecting speculation that he quit as pressure was mounting on him, Jung was quoted as saying by NDTV that there is no politics behind his decision and that he wanted to quit earlier as well. “I had offered to resign as I had been appointed by the previous UPA government, but the PM asked me to carry on. After three years, I requested the PM to relieve me but he asked me to carry on,” he said. “After three and a half years, I requested the PM again on Tuesday that I would like to resign on personal grounds,” Jung was quoted as saying. Jung also said that he would like to write a book.

Jung’s nearly three-and-a-half-year tenure was marked by frequent run-ins with the AAP government. Earlier in the morning, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Jung at Raj Niwas here. Kejriwal reached the LG’s official residence around 8 AM and the breakfast meeting lasted for nearly an hour. Asked why Jung quit, Kejriwal said, “He resigned due to personal reasons.” Later Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also called on Jung. Sisodia said he shared a “good rapport” with Jung and thanked him for his cooperation especially in areas of education.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju refused to speculate on the reasons behind Jung’s resignation saying only Jung could tell it.

Jung’s clash with the AAP government headed by Arvind Kejriwal that frequently reached the doors of judiciary led to speculation whether his decision had anything to do with the anticipated Supreme Court judgement next month on the powers of an elected government. Notably, L-G and the AAP government have been at loggerheads over a range of issues. The prickly relationship between Jung and Kejriwal has grabbed eyeballs as well as made headlines. The Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, having won a brute majority in the February 2015 election, repeatedly accused Jung of “stalling” governance and acting at the BJP government’s behest and as the “agent” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President Amit Shah.