Narendra Modi may meet Nitish Kumar in Patna on January 5, but don’t read politics in this

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. PM Modi will visit Patna on January 5. (IE file photo)

For the first time after announcing demonetisation on November 8, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Patna for a day on January 5 to participate in the 350th ‘Prakashotsav’ of Guru Gobind Singh, according to a report by Hindi daily Prabhat Khabar. PM Modi’s Bihar visit would be observed with curiosity as he may meet and share the dais with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The latter is one of the few leaders who has supported the note ban decision, with a condition that it should be followed by prohibition and a crackdown on ‘benaami’ property.

Kumar’s stand on demonetisation has irked the opposition parties and there were speculations that the Bihar CM and PM Modi’s BJP may be mulling to form an alliance once again. The rumours earned weight because Kumar’s equation with ally Lalu Yadav in the state was apparently tensed. However, the Bihar CM has clarified on several occasions that there is no threat to ‘mahagathbandhan’ (Grand Alliance) government led by him in the state. Congress is the third party in the Grand Alliance.

On November 29, Kumar said his rivals were trying to politically assassinate him by spreading false stories that his party was getting closer to the BJP. Addressing party workers, Kumar had said there were baseless reports in media about his meeting BJP president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He added that just because his party was supporting demonetisation, doesn’t mean that JD(U) was going closer to the BJP.

Prabhat Khabar reported today that Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has informed the state government about Modi’s visit and Bihar government has demanded details of PM’s programme on the day. Several Union Ministers including Punjab Chief Minister Prakash Singh Badal have been invited by the Bihar government to participate in the event.

Patna is preparing for the grand event for the last many days and a number of devotees have already started arriving at the city and the government has made arrangements for their stay in Gandhi Maidan.