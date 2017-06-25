Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat: When Queen Elizabeth humbly showed PM the wedding gift Mahatma Gandhi sent to her, a khadi handkerchief

Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister reflected about his visit to the United Kingdom. He said at a meeting when he was sitting with Queen Elizabeth, she humbly showed him a small khadi handkerchief. (AP)

Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, which is in its 33rd edition today, mentioned prominent figures and places that resonated in the public fora over some interesting features that promoted community feelings and benefits. This time too PM Modi introduces a number of people who have been central to promoting a number of special efforts. However, during his speech, as one thing led to another, prime minister started talking about his visit to the UK. It stemmed from a phone call from Anil Sonara in Ahmadabad, Gujarat where he said prime minister’s request to the authorities and the nation to gift books to each other rather than the current practice of bouquets is not being followed much. Sonara asked PM what can be done about this? Prime minister reflected on this point and said that he once visited Kerala where he attended a programme at an institute where they made it a habit of gifting only books and not bouquets. PM said he was very much affected by it. He said that this kind of programme will go a long way in making people of Kerala and the country as a whole more aware of the importance of books. PM said they not only gave books instead of bouquets, but also khadi handkerchiefs. PM said that this again regenerated in him the habit that he followed as the chief minister of Gujarat for a long time but which had been neglected after he came to the Centre. Gifting khadi handkerchiefs is a laudable act, said PM and highlighted the fact that this kind of gesture provides jobs to the poor and increasess employment in villages in the country.

Thereafter, prime minister reflected about his visit to the United Kingdom. He said at a meeting when he was sitting with Queen Elizabeth, she humbly showed him a small khadi handkerchief. She said that Mahatma Gandhi had given this to her as a wedding gift. PM said, “I got a lot of happiness out of this. It is amazing that Gandhi ji’s small gift became her country’s historical event.” And he was pleased that Queen Elizabeth valued it so much that she kept it for decades now and cherished it so much that she even brought it out to show to the prime minister of India.