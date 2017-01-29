Narendra Modi ‘Mann Ki Baat’: Sachin Tendulkar thanks PM for citing his example to students

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cited Sachin Tendulkar as an example for students to compete with oneself and not with others, the cricket legend thanked him and stressed that preparation is key for everyone, be it a student or a player.(Reuters)

“Thank you @PMOIndia for the mention. Preparation is key for everyone… be it a student or a player. Focus makes the challenge less daunting,” Tendulkar said in a tweet.

His tweet was in response to Modi mentioning him in his ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast aimed at students preparing for upcoming exams.

“Look at the life of @sachin_rt. He kept challenging himself and bettered his own records. That is what is inspiring,” the Prime Minister later tweeted.

He asked students to choose ‘anuspardha’ (competing with self) over ‘pratispardha’ (competing with others) as he gave Tendulkar’s example saying he kept challenging himself and bettered his records.