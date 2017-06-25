Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat: PM hails Vijayanagaram Jan Bhagyadari effort that built 10,000 toilets in 100 hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Associated Press)

Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister in his 33rd and latest monthly radio address to the nation hailed the effort of Vijayanagaram in which the citizens got together under the Jan Bhagyadari scheme and built as many as 10,000 toilets in just 100 hours. This effort led to a whopping 71 villages being declared ODF free. PM lauded this effort and said that the entire country can benefit from efforts like this if citizens pick up on it. This kind of effort boosts the Swachh Bharat Mission of prime minister which is one of the most promoted of his schemes. Before this feat, the Andhra Pradesh district had reached approximately 21% of the total ODF mission. Only 44 of the 923 gram panchayats had received the ODF status, according to a report by NDTV. The district administration reportedly used about 20,000 labourers and 3000 employees to build these toilets, according to Times of India. The district collector, Vivek Yadav had told ToI in March this year that the district would be completely ODF by the same time next year. 20,000 more toilets were to be constructed after this. The achievement was also mentioned in the Limca Book of Records.

