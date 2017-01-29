Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Live: Ahead of board exams, PM tells students, “Acceptance opens up ways to solve problems”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Source: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been delivering ‘Mann Ki Baat’, a direct radio broadcast since October 3, 2014 that is addressed to the nation every month. He addresses the nation on a special issue every time. The All India Radio, Doordarshan and the Narendra Modi app broadcast the live show at 11 am. Akashwani broadcasts the show in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The show is broadcasted again on the same day at 8 pm. ‘Mann Ki Baat’ will be aired today at 11 am in PM Modi’s first radio address of the year, he has urged all the young children to listen to what he has to say today and that is because the board examinations are set to start soon.

Tune in to #MannKiBaat today at 11 AM. Will specially urge my young friends to join. pic.twitter.com/cTdeORFe14 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2017

Excerpts from his speech are as follows:

11.34 AM: In the end, PM Modi wished the students and said, “My best wishes are with you, make the best of it” along with this Prime Minister Modi thanked Akashvani for the immediate broadcast of Mann Ki Baat in regional languages.

11.33 AM: “Indian Coast Guard has 126 ships and 62 aircrafts”

11.32 AM: “On completion of 40 years on February 1, 2017, I thank all jawans and officials of the Indian Coast Guards for serving the nation”

11.27 AM: Urges parents to “accept and not expect”

11.25 AM: PM Modi while talking to a Class 12th student, said “This is the time to mould life. Proper rest and physical exercise are equally important.”

11.23 AM: “Use your creativity to boost your results, don’t look for shortcuts”

11.20 AM: “Root of problems are expectations, it is acceptance that makes things easy”

11.19 AM: “Acceptance opens up ways to solve problem”

11.15 AM: “Keep on judging your improvement through time, competing with self will give you confidence and better results. See how much you change.” Gives the example of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

11.13 AM: “When you look for shortcuts, you miss important points. Marks have limited utility”

11.11 AM: “If your mission and ambition are in sync, marks will follow.”

11.10 AM: “A happy mind leads to better results. Smile more, score more.”

11.08 AM: The nation needs educational reforms.

11.06 AM: PM Modi asks youth to relax their minds during exam session to get better results. Treat exams like festivals.

11.04 AM: PM requests youth & netizens to search about ‘jawans’ and write abt them and also share aggressively

11.02 AM: “Pay homage to martyrs”, says PM Modi. Urges people to observe a silence to two minutes for them.

11.00 AM: Invokes Mahatma Gandhi by mentioning about Bapu’s death anniversary tomorrow.