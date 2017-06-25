Narendra Modi Mann ki baat: From monsoon, Jagannath Rath Yatra to Eid greetings, here’s what PM said in his address to the nation

PM Narenda Modi has addressed the nation through the 33rd edition of his monthly ‘Mann ki baat’ radio address. (Source: Indian Express)

Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation in his 33rd monthly edition ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address. PM Modi is currently on a trip to the United States on an invitation from US President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister had earlier, through a tweet, asked people to suggest topics for the radio show. This edition of the PM’s radio address is also being streamed live on the YouTube channels of various ministries and government departments such as the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Doordarshan news. PM started his address by mentioning the monsoon, the Lor Jagannath Yatra and also offered his Eid greetings.

The PM said, ”In Mubarakpur village in Bijnor, a few Muslim families have built toilets in the village. The families made the toilets with their own money. The villagers returned Rs 17 lakh which were given to the village saying that they have built the toilets with their own money and on their own. The villagers have asked authorities to spend Rs 17 lakh for the benefit of the village”. The Prime Minister also added that the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign has translated from a government programme to a mass movement.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly radio address has said that the International Yoga Day has been a great success. The PM said that the International Yoga Day was celebrated throughout the world from China to Peru in South America.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that we should try to not gift flower bouquet’s on various occasions, but instead try to gift books or khadi products. Gifting khadi products will also help the people who make these items. The Prime Minister told the nation that even Queen Elizabeth has kept a khadi handkerchief that was gifted to her by Mahatma Gandhi when she got married, Queen Elizabeth showed the Prime Minister the khadi handkerchief when the PM visited the UK.