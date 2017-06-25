Narendra Modi Mann ki Baat black night remark: Congress admits mistake, but warns of ‘undeclared emergency’

Modi in his address said that the pro-democracy heritage needed to be cemented. (Reuters)

Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat Emergency remark: Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s remark on the Emergency period imposed by then PM Indira Gandhi in his 33rd edition of Mann Ki Baat, Congress National Spokesperson, Tom Vadakkan said that the party has accepted the event which occurred 42 years ago on this day as a mistake. Modi in his radio address this morning said that June 25, 1975, when Emergency was declared was “a black night for any Indian national and lover of democracy.” The then Prime Minister Gandhi had imposed an Emergency for 21 months where she became an absolutist figure and suspended elections and rights of citizens. In this period, many leaders were imprisoned and newspapers were censored. “Eternal vigilance is the price of liberty,” Modi in his address added. He said that the pro-democracy heritage needed to be cemented. Vadakkan in response tweeted, “Yes, we remember the emergency. But, also ask him (PM) to remember that we are facing an undeclared emergency.” “Emergency was a mistake we accept, we learned from mistakes, but while reminding us of those mistakes, learn to correct yourself,” he added in another tweet.

Emergency was mistake we accept, we learned from mistakes, but while reminding us of those mistakes, learn to correct yourself: T Vadakkan pic.twitter.com/GOWcLtCTIH — ANI (@ANI_news) June 25, 2017

PM Modi also mentioned freedom fighter and political activist, Dr Jayprakash Narayan and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s time in Chandigarh jail and recited his poetry in Mann Ki Baat. “No Indian can ever forget. The country had virtually become a prison. The voice of the opposition had been smothered. Several prominent leaders including Jai Prakash Narayan had been jailed. The judicial system too could not escape the sinister shadows of the Emergency. The press was completely muffled. The present-day students of journalism and the champions of democracy have been endeavouring towards raising awareness about that dark period, by constant reminders, and should continue to do so,” said PM Modi

Also Watch:

“No Indian can ever forget. The country had virtually become a prison. The voice of the opposition had been smothered. Several prominent leaders including Jai Prakash Narayan had been jailed. The judicial system too could not escape the sinister shadows of the Emergency. The press was completely muffled. The present-day students of journalism and the champions of democracy have been endeavouring towards raising awareness about that dark period, by constant reminders, and should continue to do so,” said PM Modi