Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat: At PM’s ‘paath-shaala’ students get confidence boosting ‘lessons’

Prime Minioster Narendra Modi. Source: Reuters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the 28th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today at 11 AM. This was PM Modi’s first radio broadcast this year. Todays broadcast was specially for the students who are getting ready to appear for their board examinations in the month of March 2017 for which PM Modi he urged all the young children to listen to what he had to say today before the start of the show. ‘Mann Ki Baat’, a direct radio broadcast since October 3, 2014 that is addressed to the nation every month.

On Saturday, the Election Commission of India (EC) gave a green signal to PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat that was scheduled for January 29. The government had approached the Commission seeking clearance for the radio programme as Model Code of Conduct is in force in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur which are going to assembly polls between February 4 and March 8.

Prime Minister Modi began the show by urging people to observe a silence of 2 minutes on morning of 30 Jan to pay respect to martyrs who gave their lives for the nation. He congratulated the families and personnel who won gallantry awards on Republic Day, He said, “I urge youth to research on the martyrs by using internet and spread the word.” He continued by paying condolence to the deceased and also remembers Mahatma Gandhi. He said, “My condolence to the brave jawans who lost their lives due to avalanche in Jammu and Kashmir. January 30 is the punya-tithi of our respected Bapu.”

While talking about board examinations and the stress which is borne by the students, PM Modi said, “Why should exam time be a time of stress or sadness? Do not think about exams as pressure; they should be celebrated as festivals. Smile more and score more. During exams there should be an environment of festivity, it will turn P for pressure into P for pleasure. When you are relaxed, the recall value will be more. Relaxation is the best tonic for memory. A happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet. Exams are not a benchmark of your success in life. If your mission and ambition are in sync, marks will follow. Take small breaks, return to books feeling fresh. Try deep breathing it is very relaxing. P for prepare and P for play, the person who plays, shines. Deep breathing is beneficial during exams, it’ll keep you feeling fresh; Proper sleep will increase your concentration.”

He gave the example of former President APJ Abdul Kalam and said, “He wasn’t able to get into the forces but this did not hamper him, otherwise we wouldn’t have had a great man like him.” While asking the students not to compete with others but to our own selves, he said, “You should compete with yourself to see how can tomorrow be made better than yesterday. Only studying for marks will lead to shortcuts and one will limit himself or herself; It’s important to study for knowledge.” To make this more understandable he gave the example of cricket ledgend Sachin Tendulkar, “For 20 years he kept breaking his own records hence getting better everytime. Root of problems are expectations, it is acceptance that makes things easy. Competing with others can make you unhappy and jealous. Compete with yourself and you will be energised & more determined to excel.”

He even urged the parents of the students “to accept rather than expect”, he further said, “Our expectations from our children should not get heavy. Parents’ expectations are much heavier than the school bags of students.” Cheating is never beneficial, no one must resort to it. If you do it what will you tell your children?”

PM Modi congratulated the Indian Coast Guards for completing 40 years on Feb 1, 2017. He said, “I thank all jawans and officials for serving the nation. They not only look after coastal vigilance but also coastal cleanliness, as they under took a cleanliness drive last year. Not many know that our Coast Guard has women personnel also and they work at par with their counterparts.” In the end he gave his best wishes to the students by saing that,”Be confident, do well. My best wishes are with you. Make the best of it.”