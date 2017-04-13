Narendra Modi makes clarion call for women’s empowerment; Here are top 5 power points PM made

Stressing that the country can only grow by respecting women, Narendra Modi urged them to work harder and highlighted the need for better working facilities. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that women of India are making the country proud in various sectors. Speaking at the commemoration of the golden jubilee of Indian Merchant Chamber’s ladies wing, he said that in any sector in the country today, women are performing better with each passing day. Stressing that the country can only grow by respecting women, Narendra Modi urged them to work harder and highlighted the need for better working facilities. Talking about Mahatma Gandhi, the prime minister said that the father of the nation advocated women empowerment. Remembering an incident, the prime minister said when Bapu returned to the country, he met Ganga Baa who gifted him the ‘Charkha’. Here are his top quotes at the function:

*Women of our country have potential. They strive hard for success. Recently Maternity leave has been passed in the Parliament. Number of leaves have been raised from twelve weeks to twenty-six weeks.

* Women don’t have to submit marriage/divorce certificate for passport. It’ll be their discretion to use father/mother’s name in passport:

*When all the schemes for women empowerment will be implemented together, you will realise that the government has been working in a planned manner to achieve its goal.

*PM Narendra Modi questions why properties and houses are in the name of husbands? He said if house registry is done in the name of women, they won’t have to submit the marriage or divorce certificate to get passport.

* The Centre is initiating measures to empower the women. More than 70 percent people who have got loans under Mudra Yojana are women. Over 1.20 crore women in rural areas have benefitted through Ujjwala Yojan.