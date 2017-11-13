Narendra Modi magic didn’t work, Congress will win in HP: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

State Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today claimed that “Modi magic” did not work in Himachal Pradesh and his party would win in the recently- concluded Assembly polls. (Photo: Express)

State Congress chief Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today claimed that “Modi magic” did not work in Himachal Pradesh and his party would win in the recently- concluded Assembly polls. He also said the BJP’s target of getting over 50 seats in the 68-member Assembly “would remain a dream”. “Modi magic did not work in Himachal Pradesh and the BJP declaring P K Dhumal as its chief ministerial candidate had no impact. Hamirpur, the home district of Dhumal, recorded the lowest polling,” Sukhu told reporters here.

He said Congress leaders and workers worked dedicatedly in the polls and those who acted against the party candidates, “howsoever tall they might be, would face action”. “In spite of acute shortage of resources, Congress’ campaign was effective and the people rejected the money power of the BJP,” the state Congress chief said. He also said that Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat should have been held simultaneously. Polling for Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections was held on November 9 and counting of votes would take place on December 18.