PM Narendra Modi speaks out against lynchings in the name of cow protection again, asks states to take strict action

A big statement has come from PM Narendra Modi again amid ongoing controversies over cow vigilantism in various regions of the country. Addressing the all party meet in New Delhi today, PM Narendra Modi asked all the states to take strict action against those violating law in name of cow protection, news agency PTI reported. “It (cow vigilantism) should not be given political or communal colour; the nation doesn’t benefit from it, said PM Narendra Modi at the meet. Also, PM Modi said that there is a widespread belief that cow is like mother but this should not let people take law in their own hands.

Briefing the media after all party meet, Union Minister Ananth Kumar said, “PM said that strict action will be taken against such people (gau rakshak violence).” “Also, PM Modi expressed concern over floods in the north eastern parts of India,” Ananth Kumar added.

According to news agency ANI, PM Modi also asked various parties and states to take action against corrupt leaders. PM Modi has asked all parties and states to cooperate in the probe against corrupt leaders.

Earlier, a day ahead of the start of the Monsoon session of Parliament, the CPI(M) said it would raise the issue of cow vigilantism in the House and demand the passage of the Women’s Reservation Bill. CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury told reporters here there were 16 bills listed by the government in what was perhaps going to be the shortest Monsoon session.