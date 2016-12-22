Narendra Modi launches no-holds-barred fierce attack on Manmohan, Chidambaram, Rahul: Here is blow by blow account

Narendra Modi arrives in Varanai on Thursday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a no-holds-barred fierce attack against all opposition leaders, who have attacked him on the issue of demonetisation and levelled personal corruption charges, during his visit to Varanasi today. Following demonetisation, PM Modi has faced severe criticism from opposition leaders. The fiercest attack against him came from Ex-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who dubbed demonetisation as “organised loot and legalised plunder.”

Mocking the demonetisation decision, former Finance Minister P Chidambaram said on Tuesday that the person who suggested the PM about demonetisation should enrol in an undergraduate course in economics. “I think whoever planted the idea of demonetisation did not know elementary economics. He should be asked to enrol in an undergraduate school of economics,” Chidambaram said at an event in Mumbai.

While other leaders like Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi have apparently done everything possible to attack the PM on demonetisation, Manmohan Singh tore into the government in Rajya Sabha. He called the entire process a “monumental mismanagement”, an “organised loot” and “legalised plunder” of the common people. He warned of a drop in national income “by about 2 percentage points… an underestimate”

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi alleged that PM Modi had received bribe worth Rs 40 crore from Sahara group over a period of six months. He said the Income Tax department raided Sahara on November 22, 2014, and found documents showing the company had bribed the PM nine times in a span of six months. “As per record with IT, Rs 2.5 cr was given to PM Modi on 30 October 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 12, 2013, Rs 2.5 cr on November 27, 2013, Rs 5 cr on November 29, 2013, Rs 5 cr given to PM Modi on December 6, 2013, Rs 5 cr on December 2013, Rs 5 cr on January 13, 2014, Rs 5 cr on January 28, 2014, Rs 5 cr on February 22, 2014,” Rahul said.

Not showing any sign of nervousness because of the allegations against him and the chaos and confusion over demonetisation in the country, PM Modi tore into the opposition leaders, saying all of them are supporting the corrupt. “I had never thought that some politicians would one day stand with the corrupt with courage,” Modi said after laying the foundation stone of Mahamana Pt Madan Mohan Malaviya Cancer Centre in Varanasi.

Commenting on Manmohan Singh, PM said the former was at the forefront of India’s economic policy-making since the 1970s and yet he attacks NDA government for corruption. “He (Manmohan Singh) said that how can there be technology in the country when 50% of people in the country are poor. Now tell me whether he is giving his own report card or mine. This 50% poverty, whose legacy I am dealing with?,” Modi said.

On Chidambaram, Modi remarked, “He (Chidambaram) asks how can India become cashless economy when 50% of villages do not get electricity even today. Now tell me, had I removed the electric poles and wires from the villages. Who is responsible for this?.”

Modi also took a jibe against West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee saying some leaders in the country even has the wisdom to do politics on Indian Army.

Though not taking Rahul’s name directly, PM Modi mocked the Congress leader. “There is a young leader, who is learning how to give a speech now. Since the time he has started speaking, there have been no bounds to my happiness,” the PM said.

“Had he not spoken, there would have been an earthquake and the country would not have managed to emerge out of the after-effects of the earthquake for 10 years,” he added. Referring to Rahul, the PM also said that he “didn’t know what was in this “packet” in 2009. Now we are getting to know.”

