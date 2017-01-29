Narendra Modi lauds Coast Guard, says proud of it

“This is a matter of pride that Indian Coast Guard, with its 126 ships and 62 aircrafts, continues to be among the four biggest Coast Guards in the world.” said Prime Minister. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Indian Coast Guard on completing 40 years of its formation and said the country was proud of it being among the world’s four biggest Coast Guards.

“On February 1, Indian Coast Guard will be completing 40 years. On this occasion, I want to congratulate all the officers and its personnel for their contribution towards the country,” Modi said in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio programme.

“This is a matter of pride that Indian Coast Guard, with its 126 ships and 62 aircrafts, continues to be among the four biggest Coast Guards in the world.”

Mentioning that the coast guards were continuously guarding Indian coasts from various threats and difficulties, the Prime Minister said they were also taking initiatives towards the cleanliness of costal areas.

“Last year, the Coast Guard personnel had taken the responsibility of keeping coasts clean, due to which thousands of people became part of it,” said Modi.