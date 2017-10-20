Narendra Modi Kedarnath visit: PM says will build a modern Kedarnath but preserve its traditional soul

PM Narendra Modi further said his aim is to make Kedarnath an ideal holy place the way it should be. (ANI)

PM Narendra Modi, who is on a visit to Kedarnath temple in Uttarakhand today announced that it will be revamped soon and turned into a modern marvel. Speaking to a gathering after offering prayers at the temple, the prime minister said that the new infrastructure will be modern while preserving the traditional ethos of the temple. “We are building quality infrastructure in Kedarnath. It will be modern but the traditional ethos will be preserved. We will also ensure the environment is not damaged”.

Modi further said his aim is to make Kedarnath an ideal holy place the way it should be. “Through the work we are doing in Kedarnath, we want to show how an ideal ‘Tirth Kshetra’ should be, how it should be pilgrim friendly and the wellbeing of the priests should be given importance.”

Recalling the 2013 tragedy in the state when many lives were lost and several properties were destroyed due to the massive flood tragedy in the state, the prime minister said that at the incident had left every citizen of the country upset and worried. “The floods of 2013 had made all of us extremely sad. That time I was not the Prime Minister, I was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I came here to do all that I could for victims,” he said. He added, that this step did not go down well with the Delhi dispensation.

The prime minister. while mentioning the Himalayas in his speech said that the mountain has so much to offer. “The Himalayas have so much to offer- for spiritual pursuits, for the nature lover, for those interested in adventure, water sports”, he added.

“Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva. From this holy land of Kedarnath, I seek the blessings of Bhole Baba and pledge to devote myself fully to realising the dream of a developed India by the time we mark 75 years of freedom in 2022”, Modi said further.