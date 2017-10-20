Narendra Modi Kedarnath visit: PM lauds Yogi Adityanath on dubbing toilets izzat ghar, says India should follow UP example

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government’s initiative to dub toilets as ‘izzat ghar’. The Prime Minister, who was addressing a gathering during his visit to Kedarnath temple, said the country should take a cue from the Yogi Adityanath government’s move. (Image- Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government’s initiative to dub toilets as ‘izzat ghar’. The Prime Minister, who was addressing a gathering during his visit to Kedarnath temple, said the country should take a cue from the Yogi Adityanath government’s move and build more and more ‘izzat ghar’ for the sake of women. PM Modi also pledged for a cleaner and greener India. Pitching for his flagship-Swachh Bharat project, the country needs more toilets for the poor and the women who are forced to defecate in the open. PM Modi also asserted that a dirty environment would hamper the country’s growth. PM Modi had earlier also applauded the Adityanath government for naming toilets, as ‘Izzat ghar.’ PM Modi had said that if a house will have Izzat ghar, it would raise the dignity of the house.

The Prime Minister is in Kedarnath today. During the visit, PM Narendra Modi has laid the foundation stones for a slew of reconstruction projects in Kedarpuri. He also addressed a public meeting near the famed temple located around 11,660 feet above the sea level, according to reports. The reconstruction projects include renovation of Adi Guru Shankaracharya’s tomb. The tomb was devastated in the catastrophic flash floods of 2013.

The Prime Minister was welcomed at the airport by Uttarakhand Governor K K Paul, Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. The Chief Minister and the Governor accompanied PM Modi to the Himalayan temple. Notably, this is the second visit of the prime minister to the shrine this season. He had visited it on May 3 when its gates had been reopened after the winter break. On May 3, the Prime Minister had offered prayers and perform a ‘rudrabhishek’ in the sanctum sanctorum of the centuries old shrine.