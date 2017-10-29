Narendra Modi Karnataka visit: In Dharmasthala’s Ujire, PM says India must harness demographic dividend

Narendra Modi Karnataka visit: PM described his tour of the state so far and his visit in the morning to a place of pilgrimage. (Twitter/ANI)

Narendra Modi Karnataka visit: Prime Minister Modi in his speech at Dharmasthala’s Ujire today said, “This century is about skill development. A nation like India is youthful and hence, we must harness our demographic dividend.” Before making his pitch about job creation and the Indian economy, PM described his tour of the state so far and his visit in the morning to a place of pilgrimage. He said, “Happy that I got the opportunity to offer prayers to Lord Manjunatha.” Notably, Karnataka is heading for its 5-yearly assembly elections and PM Modi is looking to snatch the state from the Congress party which is ruling at the moment under Chief Minister Siddaramiah. Former CM Yeddyurappa is the face of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state.

PM Modi highlighted the urgency to get things moving to make sure the state moves fast to cash-in on the opportunities available as well as ensure enough jobs are created to provide for the youths joining the workforce every year. PM Modi said, “In 21st century, world is talking about skill development. We must harness our demographic dividend.”

Explaining more about what he had done today and the response of the public to the government’s Digital/cashless payments initiative, PM said, “I got the opportunity to hand over RuPay cards to women self help groups. Happy to see enthusiasm towards digital transactions.” PM also said, “Our saints and seers created as well as nurtured institutions which have helped society for centuries.” Earlier, PM Narendra Modi had inaugurated the logo for Preserve Mother Earth-a movement initiated by Dr D Veerendra Hegde at Ujire.

With water scarcity becoming an increasing concern in the state, PM Modi highlighted the importance for the public itself to take some action on it to ameliorate the situation for all. PM Modi said, “Conservation of water is a major challenge for us in this day and age. We also need to give importance towards living in harmony with nature and not think about short-term gains.”

PM Modi provided some pressing solutions that the public could adopt. He said, “If we move towards micro-irrigation and adopt ‘Per drop, more crop’, then we can bring a lot of change. We need to give importance towards living in harmony with nature & not think about short-term gains. We need to reduce the usage of Urea too.”