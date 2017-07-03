Narendra Modi Israel Visit: World can learn a lot from Israelis, says India PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Facebook.NarendraModi)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Hours before embarking on the historic tour to Israel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the world can learn a lot from Israel. In an email sent to his Israeli admirers, who subscribe to his newsletter on Narendra Modi App, the India PM said, “There is lots the world can learn from Israel.” He further said that India’s ties with Israel are “special” and his visit to the Jewish nation will lead to “further cementing” the ties between the two nations.

On Facebook, PM Modi said, “As the first Indian Prime Minister to do so (visit Israel), I am greatly looking forward to this unprecedented visit that will bring our two countries and people closer. This year, India and Israel are marking 25 years of our diplomatic relations.” In Israel, PM Modi will have “in-depth talks” with Prime Minister Netanyahu on the full “spectrum” of India-Israel partnership and strengthening it in diverse fields for mutual benefit. “We will also have the chance to discuss major common challenges like terrorism,” the India PM said.

PM Modi also shared the details of the visit. The India PM will meet Israel President Reuven Ruvi Rivlin, whom he had hosted in New Delhi in November last year. On Wednesday, PM Modi will interact with 1000s of members of Indian diaspora living in Israel. On economic front, PM Modi said, “I will join with leading Indian and Israeli CEOs and start-ups to discuss our shared priority of expanding business and investment collaboration on the ground. In addition, I hope to get insights into Israel’s accomplishments in technology and innovation through on-site visits.”

PM Modi will also visit the Yad Vashem Memorial Museum to honour the memory of the victims of the holocaust. Later, he will pay respects to the courageous Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the liberation of Haifa in 1918.

From Israel, PM Modi will fly to Germany to participate in the 12th G-20 Summit at Hamburg.