Narendra Modi Israel visit schedule: From meet with Mumbai attack survivor baby Holtzberg Moses to talks with Benjamin Netanyahu, here is what is on the agenda today. (IE)

Narendra Modi Israel visit schedule: Today is the second day of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel. On the second day of his three-day Israel visit, PM Modi will meet his Israel counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discuss bilateral issues. There will be many agreements in the field of innovation, development, science, and technology and space from both sides. In addition to enhancing cooperation in water and agriculture, India and Israel will also discuss ways to strengthen mutual contacts, air connectivity and investment among the people. During this visit, there is a possibility of signing an agreement to clean up a part of Ganga river in addition to setting up of industrial research and development at the cost of $400 million. PM Modi will also meet Israel President Rouen Rivalin and Leader of Opposition Isaac Hayzog. Modi will then attend the community reception and will address the people. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be with Modi in most of the programs. PM Modi will also meet Holtzberg Moses, the survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, who had been rescued by Sandra Samuel, his Indian-maid.

Narendra Modi Israel visit schedule for today (India time) –

01:00 pm- PM Modi will meet Israel’s President Rouen Rivalin.

02:00 pm- PM Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet.

03:00 pm- He will then have lunch between 2.30 pm and 4 pm.

04:00 pm- Both the countries will exchange agreement and issue a press statement at King David Hotel.

07:00 pm- PM Modi and Leader of the Opposition Isaac Hayzog at King David Hotel.

07.30 pm- He will then address to the Indian diaspora in Israel at King David Hotel.

08:00 pm- He will go to the Israel Museum (Cochin Sinagog). PM Modi with PM Netanyahu will stay at the museum between 9.45 pm and 11.30 pm. He will also attend the community reception at Tel Aviv Convention Center. At the Convention Center, PM Modi will be meeting with leaders of the Jewish community and Indian diamond merchants from Gujrat. Modi will also meet Holtzberg Moses, survivor of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, who had been rescued by Sandra Samuel, his Indian maid, will then address the Indian community in Israel in Pavilion II