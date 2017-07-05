Narendra Modi Israel visit: Relationship has been elevated to strategic partnership, says S Jaishankar

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar today, speaking in the wake of the India-Israel joint statement issued by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and PM Benjamin Netanyahu said that both countries have elevated their relationship to one of strategic partnership by signing various MoUs and agreements from space, technology, water, agriculture and more that will offer India a whole spectrum of possibilities. Modi and Netanyahu asserted that the fight against terror won’t succeed if it is segmented and also discussed joint development of defence, Jaishanker revealed in the press conference. He added, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit will help in moving forward development projects.

While speaking about the joint statement by both Modi and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu, Jaishankar said, “In terms of joint statement we think of it as strategic partnership between two civilisations who consider themselves as cradles of civilisation,” ANI quoted Jaishankar as saying.