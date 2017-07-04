Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM visits mausoleum of Theodor Herzl after PM Benjamin Netanyahu impromptu invite

Netanyahu asked PM Modi if he wanted to visit the grave of Theodor Herzl, Modi immediately agreed to visit the mausoleum. (Source: Gopal Baglay)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Modi today visited the final resting place of Theodor Herzl, called the Chozeh HaMedinah which translates to ‘Visionary of the State’. What is interesting is that the visit was not a scheduled one. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked PM Narendra Modi if he wanted to visit the grave of Theodor Herzl and Prime Minister Modi immediately agreed to visit the mausoleum. Theodor Herzl was an Austro-Hungarian journalist, playwright, political activist, and writer considered one of the founding fathers of modern political Zionism, a movement which was formed to establish a Jewish homeland.

Before visiting Herzl’s mausoleum Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial and honoured the victims of the mass killings by Nazi Germany. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accompanied PM to the memorial. PM Modi has changed the global strategic equations with his decision to visit Israel today. The reception that he was accorded by a grateful Israel and its Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is witness to the extent of the change. While India and Israel are looking at increasing economic, water, agriculture and other linkages, the most watched change that is expected is in the realm of defence and anti-terror fight.

Considering India is an emerging superpower and one of the largest nations in the world, the benefits for Israel, a tiny country sandwiched between a number of Muslim countries that have been against its very formation as a country, are plain to see. What India can access is the great strides that Israel has made in its weapons technology as well as space.