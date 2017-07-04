Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM to begin two nation tour today

Narendra Modi Israel visit: This year both the countries are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations. (Reuters)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today begin his two nation tour starting from Israel. He is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the state. Upon arriving in Israel, Prime Minster Modi will hold talks with his counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in Tel Aviv on all matters of mutual interest. This year both the countries are commemorating 25 years of diplomatic relations. The Prime Minster, in his Facebook post, said, both leaders will also discuss major common challenges like terrorism. During the visit, he will engage with a cross section of Israeli society. The Prime Minister said, he is looking forward to interacting with the large vibrant Indian diaspora in Israel that represents an enduring link between the two countries.

The Indian Prime Minister will also call on President Reuven Rivlin. Prime Minister Modi will address the Indian community in an event in Tel Aviv. He will also attend a CEO forum in which CEOs of companies from both the nations will participate to discuss their shared priority of expanding the bilateral trade and investment. The Prime Minister will also visit the Indian cemetery in Haifa where he will pay homage to Indian soldiers who laid down their lives during the first world war.

In the second and final leg of his tour, Prime Minsiter Modi will visit Hamburg in Germany to attend the 12th G-20 Summit.