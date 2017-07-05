Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM speaks to Indian diaspora, says matter of joy that for first time in 70 years an Indian PM has visited Israel

PM Narendra Modi. (ANI)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: On Day 2, of his trip, Prime Minister Modi addressed the Indian diaspora living in the Jewish country during a community event. While speaking at the event, PM said, Speaking to the Indian diaspora, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says,”Matter of joy that for first time in 70 years an Indian PM has visited Israel. Yes, we are meeting after a very long time. It took many years for this visit to happen.” Speaking after PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who welcomed PM Modi to the podium he said, “Our ties with Israel are about mutual trust and friendship.” He emphasised the inordinate power that the Jewish country wields and said, “Israel has shown that more than size, it is the spirit that matters.”

PM underlined the importance of linkages between both countries that go back a long way. He said, “The Jewish community has enriched India with their contribution in various fields.” Looking at the gathering, PM acknowledged the presence of various dignitaries and indicated his gratefulness for their coming there by saying, “Mayors of various Israeli cities have also joined us today. Their love for India has drawn them here, I thank them.”

PM Modi explained his administrative approach and said, “My government’s motto is reform, perform, transform.” PM said that with this approach, he realised the importance of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and therefore he ensured that the new tax regime was implemented. He added, “There were over 500 laws before this and they created all sorts of problems and complexities that were massive. With one nation, one law rule, the nation would progress at a much faster clip. This is one of the biggest reforms ever.”

The day has been quite eventful as Prime Minister Modi started his day by meeting the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin. After the meeting, President Rivlin took to Twitter to welcome PM Modi and wrote, “Welcome PM @NarendraModi. It’s good to see you again & welcome you to #Jerusalem.” Following this, PM Modi met PM Benjamin Netanyahu after which the two issued a joint statement together that resulted in 7 agreements between the two nations. PM Modi also met Baby Moshe, the 26/11 survivor who lost both of his parents in an attack at the Nariman House in 2008. After the joint statement was issued, S Jaishanker said, “We have announced a strategic partnership in water and agriculture. It offers us a whole spectrum of possibilities.” He added, “2 societies who consider themselves cradles of civilization have found a more contemporary basis for their relationship.”

While talking about terrorism, he said, “There was a broad agreement that the fight against terrorism won’t work if it’s very segmented & translated into narrow agendas.”