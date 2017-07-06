Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM speaks to Indian diaspora, from PIO, OCI cards, Air India Tel Aviv airlink to setting up an Indian cultural centre, here are top 10 quotes

PM Narendra Modi addressing the Indian diaspora in Israel. (ANI)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today in the wake of his crucial meet with Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu and indicated exactly how important he thought it was. In a series of tweets, PM Modi summed up the day and highlighted his views. The first one indicated exactly what the underlying theme was. PM tweeted, “My talks with PM Netanyahu focussed on India-Israel Friendship as well as how our ties can help further world peace and stability.” He then elaborated on that by saying, “Areas where the India-Israel cooperation can further scale up include agriculture, water resources, science and technology. Today’s deliberations also included ways to deepen trade and investment flows between our nations.” After setting the agenda, PM indicated that he expects progress in the relationship between the 2 countries by saying, “Am confident that the strength of India-Israel links, old and new, will hold us in good stead as we forge a partnership for the 21st century.” He also described what he went through after meeting Baby Moshe whose parents were killed during the Mumbai attack. He said, “It was an emotional moment to meet young Moshe, his maternal and paternal grandparents and Ms Sandra Solomon, his nanny.” This was before he spoke to the Indian diaspora in Israel later in the evening. Here are the top 10 PM Modi quotes during his speech to the Indian diaspora:

1. Shalom; for the first time in 70 years a prime minister of India has come here. Our ties with Israel are about mutual trust and friendship.

2. Making consistent efforts to double farmers’ income by 2022, policies are being formulated to ensure that happens quickly. Have to fulfill dream of own house, water, electricity for poor households in India by 2022.

3. My talks with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu focussed on India Israel Friendship as well as how our ties can help further world peace and stability.

4. Make in India has become a brand now, taking everyone by surprise.

5. My government’s mantra is reform, perform and transform. Most recently GST was implemented in India. I call GST ‘Goods and Simple Tax’. With GST we are aiming towards the economic integration of India.

6. We will start a Delhi-Mumbai-Tel Aviv airlink connection to ensure that the link between the two countries progresses at an even faster pace.

6. Israel has surprised everyone with its new innovations in almost every field be it solar panel, solar window, agro biotechnology.

7. I want to give you some good news. Indian diaspora is facing a lot of OCI, PIO cards difficulties. It can no longer be that India can say no to giving you these cards. Now, even Indian jewish community who have undergone compulsory army service too will get an these cards. Because of this we know problems were faced but this will no longer happen.

8. To increase cultural integration with Israel, PM announced that ‘we will build an Indian Cultural Centre here.’

9. Have to fulfill dream of own house, water, electricity for poor households in India by 2022.

10. Due to the steps taken by his government, ease of doing business has improved. So many complex laws have been trashed. Now whenever anyone has to establish a factory or business, it takes no more than a day or so to do so. Once it took as many as 600 days to get environment clearances in India. Now this has been reduced to just 180 days and it will fall further.