Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM promises long term visa for Moshe, his family

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a Israel visit, on Wednesday met with 2008 Mumbai terror attack survivor Moshe, his nanny who rescued him and his other family members. Prime Minister Modi also promised a long term visa for Moshe and his family whenever they wish to travel to India. Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was present at the event, put forth the proposal of Moshe travelling with him to India whenever he goes there on an official visit. Moshe’s parents, father Gavriel Holtzberg and mother Rivka, were killed in an attack on the Chabad centre, a Jewish community centre in Mumbai, but their infant son, Moshe escaped in the arms of his Indian nanny, Sandra Samuel. The two now live in Israel. Moshe, who is now 11, while meeting the Indian Minister welcomed him with ‘Aapka swagat hai humaare desh mein’ (you are welcome in our country). “I’m eleven years old. I was saved by my very special nanny Sandra. My parents lived in Mumbai where every person jewish or non-jewish is alike. I now live in Isreal with my grandfather. I live to play and I try to be good student. I hope I will be able to visit Mumbai. Dear Mr. Modi I love you and your people in India,” said Moshe, who also presented a gift to Prime Minister Modi.