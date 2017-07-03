Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM, Netanhayu to honour fallen Indian soldiers at Haifa Cemetery

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel, which starts tomorrow, will visit the Haifa India Cemetery along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Israel, which starts tomorrow, will visit the Haifa India Cemetery along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu to pay tributes to the Indian soldiers who fought in World War I. “On Thursday (July 6) both Prime Ministers will pay wreath on the two grave areas – one is for the Hindu soldiers and one for Muslim soldiers- during their visit to Haifa cemetery,” said Israeli Foreign Ministry’s Deputy Director General in charge of the Asia and the Pacific Division Mark Sofer during a briefing. A plaque to honour Major Dalpat Singh Shekhawat, who led the Jodhpur Lancers, will also be unveiled. Jodhpur Imperial Service Lancers, supported by Mysore and Hyderabad Lancers, as a part of the 15th Imperial Service Cavalry Brigade captured the town of Haifa in September 1918.

Prime Minister Modi, who will be visiting Israel from July 4-6, is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the country. In a special gesture, Prime Minister Modi will be received by Prime Minister Netanyahu on his arrival at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv tomorrow evening. Till now this gesture has only been accorded to U.S. presidents, including President Donald Trump recently and the Pope. Prime Minister Netanyahu will also accompany his Indian counterpart to all events during his historic visit to the country.

Giving out details of the visit, Sofer said that the Indian government will open a cultural centre in Israel and a CEO forum of top echelons of the business communities of both sides would also be formed that would be meeting prior and during the visit and with the Prime Ministers. He added that, Prime Minister Modi will visit a technological centre between airport and Jerusalem and then head to Yad Vashem, the national Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. On Wednesday, the Indian leader will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, hold talks with Prime Minister Netanyahu and then attend an event organised by the Indian community in Israel in Tel Aviv.