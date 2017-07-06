Narendra Modi Israel visit: PM, Benjamin Netanyahu beach bromance in Haifa takes social media by storm

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the Olga Beach in Israel. (PTI)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: The photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu’s friendly stroll ankle deep in beach water caused a flood of reactions online. The social media platform Twitter buzzed with this latest testimony to their friendship. PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart had a great beach rendezvous smiled alot and talked animatedly as their aides stood away even as waves lapped at their feet and trousers. The meeting made for a spectacular scene and replies from Twitterati on the two leaders bonding on the sea shore of the Dor beach took social media by storm.

PM Modi was in Israel on a three-day historic tour. On the third day and final day of his Israel visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Haifa to lay a wreath at the cemetery for Indian Soldiers who lost their lives in World War I. In honour of the historic visit by the Indian Prime Minister to staunch ally Israel, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today gifted a special, signed souvenir to PM Narendra Modi. In return to this warm gesture by Netanyahu, PM Modi took to Twitter and posted a tweet expressing his gratitude by saying, “Thank you my friend, PM @netanyahu for the signed photo, your kind words, amazing hospitality & passion towards #IndiaIsraelFriendship.” Take a look at what the Twitterati have to say on the beach bromance:

אין כמו ללכת לים עם חברים! There’s nothing like going to the beach with friends!@narendramodi pic.twitter.com/bmVNbQNdgt — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 6, 2017

Israel leads the ???? in water ♻️& desalination. We’ll share our technology with India & provide clean water for millions. I’m proud of Israel! pic.twitter.com/DTY4BQ8RdU — Benjamin Netanyahu (@netanyahu) July 6, 2017

PM Modi is now on his way to Germany to attend the G20 summit.