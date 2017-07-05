Narendra Modi Israel visit: Mumbai terror attack survivor Baby Moshe meets PM, says namaste, I love you

Moshe gifted Modi a picture. Thanking Moshe for the gift, Modi said, “This is a very special gift.” (ANI photo)

PM Narendra Modi, who is currently on a 3-day visit to Israel, met 11-year-old Baby Moshe n Jerusalem. Moshe is a survivor of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. During the meeting, Baby Moshe said, “Namaste, I love you.” Also, Moshe gifted Modi a picture. Thanking Moshe for the gift, Modi said, “This is a very special gift.” Also, PM Modi invited Moshe to India. ” You can visit India anytime, will give you and your family long term visa,” PM Modi told Moshe. Israeli PM Benjamin Netyanhu said, “I will bring Moshe to India.” Moshe Holtzberg is an Israeli child who was just two years old when he lost his parents in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. Modi’s meeting Moshe, now 11, along with his grandparents Shimon and Yehudit Rosenberg, was an emotional moment for the family. Modi also met Moshe’s Indian nanny Sandra Samuels, who managed to escape with him from the Nariman House which came under attack by Pakistan-based LeT terrorists.

Moshe was two when his parents Rivka and Gavriel Holtzberg, serving as emissaries of Chabad in Mumbai, were killed along with six others by terrorists at the Nariman House, also popularly known as Chabad House. The Nariman House was one of the five places targeted by the terrorists, killing 166 people. Moshe now lives in Afula, Israel, with his grandparents. He now goes to a yeshiva (religious school). He is still very attached to his nanny Sandra who works in Jerusalem and joins the family over the weekends. Israel honoured Sandra with an honorary citizenship in September 2010. She works with young kids in Jerusalem during the week and joins the Rosenberg family in the north during the weekends.

#WATCH: Dear Mr Modi, I love you and your people in India says Moshe Holtzberg the now 11-year-old survivor of the 26/11 attacks pic.twitter.com/QCebzkvL0T — ANI (@ANI_news) July 5, 2017

Before the meeting Modi, Moshe’s grandfather had said he wanted to do his grandson’s ‘bar mitvah’, a ceremony performed for Jewish boys at the age of 13 which Indian scholars in Israel compare with upnayana or the thread ceremony, in Mumbai for which he would invite Modi.