Narendra Modi Israel visit: Jews in India; here is all you need to know

Narendra Modi Israel visit: The Jewish community is one of the many communities who came to India to make the country their new home. However, what marks the Jews out is their ability to blend into the local culture and this has led to Jewish Indian identity being formed over time. Currently, there are 6,000 Jews who reside across the country – a small and tightly knit community. Although small in number the Jewish community in India has made vast contributions to India’s rich culture and history, according to an Indian Express report.

The Jewish community in India is divided into three different communities namely the Cochin Jews, the Bene Israeli and the Baghdadi Jews. These three communities reached India at different times spanning three millenniums. Of the three communities, the Cochin Jews were the first to arrive in India. They arrived in India close to 50 BCE and settled down in what is now Kerala. The Cochin Jews came to India after the Indians siege of Jerusalem. They were received by the ruler of the Chera dynasty, Cheraman Perumal, according to the report.

The Bene Israeli, the largest Jewish group in the country call the area around Maharashtra and Konkan coast there home, although the largest Jewish group in India, according to legend was started by a group of 14 shipwreck survivors. The Bene Israeli may have originated from northern Israel and are considered to be one of the ten lost tribes of Israel. The Bene Israeli, are said to have reached India between 200 and 400 AD.

The Baghdadi Jews are the last of the three Jewish groups to have entered India, they reached India in the mid 18th century. The Baghdadi Jews had a strong entrepreneurial class in the British port cities of India like Kolkata, Mumbai and Yangon. Baghdadi Jews rose to prominence and established Jewish schools, kosher markets and ritual baths, as per the reports.