Narendra Modi Israel visit: Indian origin singer Liora Itzhak to relive Bollywood dream, scheduled to sing at PM attended event in Tel Aviv

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Indian-Israeli Singer Liora Itzhak (or Liora Isaac) will be reliving a Bollywood dream in Tel Aviv. She will sing at an event graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Israel visit on July 4. Itzhak will be singing the national anthems of both India and Israel, according to a PTI report. At 15, she learnt classical Indian music in Pune. She got her Bollywood break with the 1995 flop ‘Dil Ka Doctor’ and she sang alongside famous singers like Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayam and Sonu Nigam. She also sang bhajans and ghazals in this period. As she had stayed away from her family for eight years she therefore, decided to leave India even before she could hit it off in Bollywood. “I was 23 and terribly homesick having spent eight years away in difficult conditions from my parents and siblings. I love India but I just could not bear this separation anymore,” she told PTI. Her songs are fusions of Hebrew and Indian tunes and her 2016 single Mala Mala is a popular household track in Israel. She calls it an Israeli Bollywood number and it has close to a million views on YouTube.

Another of her famous fusion song, ‘Tu hai mera pyar’ is a collaboration with Israeli singer-songwriter, Idan Raichel. Itzhak will sing at the welcome dinner hosted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for PM Modi, according to PTI. She was also selected to sing at the banquet dinner hosted by Israel for President Pranab Mukherjee in 2015. Modi will visit Israel on Tuesday on a three-day trip and will address a gathering of about 4000 Indian-Israelis. The trip is set to establish better bilateral ties with the Middle-Eastern country.