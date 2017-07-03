Narendra Modi Israel visit: India PM to hold massive rally in Tel Aviv, address Knesset

President, Pranab Mukherjee and the Prime Minister,Narendra Modi at the ceremony to release a photo book titled ‘President Pranab Mukherjee – A Statesman’, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

Narendra Modi Israel Visit:During his historic visit to Israel, Prime Minster Narendra Modi will hold a massive rally for the Indians in Israel which is home to around 80,000-85,000 non-resident Indians or persons of Indian origin. According to The Jerusalem Post, Israel is one of the top 35 countries with a significant Indian diaspora. It says PM Modi is expected to address around 4,000-5000 Indians at Tel Aviv Fairgrounds on Wednesday evening. “One thing our prime minister likes to do is connect with Indians overseas, not just Indian nationals, but people of Indian origin,” India’s ambassador to Israel, Pavan Kapoor, told The Jerusalem Post recently.

PM Modi will be the first Indian Prime Minister visiting Israel even as both countries have enjoyed decades of friendship. Formal diplomatic ties between Israel and India were set up in 1992. Modi’s massive rally for Indians would be in continuation of his efforts of connecting with members of Indian diaspora across the world in the last three years. Recently, while addressing Indians in Hague, The Netherlands, PM Modi had used the word “Rashtradoots (ambassadors) for the members of Indian diaspora. “Every citizen is India’s ambassador,” PM Modi had said.

The Indian Embassy will organize the event on Wednesday evening and buses have been made available to bring people to the fairground from all corners of the country.

PM Modi will also address the Israeli parliament Knesset during his visit to the Jewish country. Among several issues, PM Modi will discuss cyber security as one of the key areas of cooperation with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu, the latter said ahead of the visit of his Indian counterpart. “Once it was a disadvantage to say that you are from Israel. Today when you talk about cyber or advanced technology, it is an advantage to say we are an Israeli company. The whole world wants us. The whole world is coming here”, PTI quoted Netanyahu as saying in his remarks at the Cyber Week 2017 conference in Tel Aviv University.

Israelis hold a special place for India in their hearts. More so because India has never seen antisemitism. Secondly, Jews have lived and have been treated well in India for around 2300 years, even as they faced troubles in many parts of the world, including Europe and West Asia in the 20th century.