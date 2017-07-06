Narendra Modi Israel visit: India Israel startup bridge launched; MoUs worth $5 bn signed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at the India-Israel CEOs Forum in Tel Aviv. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: On the day 3 of his visit to the Jewish country, Prime Minister Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu today attended the first meeting of the India-Israel CEOs Forum in Tel Aviv. The CEOs meeting resulted in the launch of the India-Israel start-up bridge along with the signing of MoUs worth $5 bn. PM Modi while addressing the forum said, “New chapter has been opened in India-Israel relations. The driving force are opportunities for the betterment of lives of people.” He further added, “Israel is known as Start-up nation. It has a unique sense and ecosystem of innovation and incubation. Credit must go to the Israeli entrepreneurs.” While talking about the relationship between the two nations, Modi said, “There is lot of potential for India-Israel partnership in Startup India. I am happy that India-Israel start-up bridge has been formally launched today.”

PM Modi further said, “We are positioning India as a global manufacturing hub.This is necessary for us to take advantage of youth energy. For this we’ve launched Make in India.” He added, “We have resolved number of regulatory and policy issues facing businesses and companies. We’ve worked very sincerely for ease of doing business.”

(Twitter)

Further while talking about the new tax regime launched in India, GST, PM Modi said, “GST by far is the biggest business and economic reform of India. Now, we’re moving towards modern tax regime, which is transparent, stable and predictable.” He further said, “CEOs and talents of India and Israel together will sow seeds of miracles for the betterment of world.”