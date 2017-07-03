Narendra Modi Israel visit: How Israeli media is reporting historic tour of ‘superstar’, ‘most important PM’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. (Facebook.NarendraModi)

Narendra Modi’s Israel Visit: Israeli media is all praise for Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his historic visit to the Jewish nation. PM Modi is the first Prime Minister of India to visit Israel and there is a genuine excitement over the tour, not just in Tel Aviv, the Israeli capital, but the entire country. Israeli media have captured the excitement well in their headlines and articles.

Publishing an exclusive interview with PM Modi, Israel Hayom writes in the introduction: “It is not every day that one meets a Prime Minister representing 1.2 billion people, one considered a superstar at home and abroad. Maybe that is why the meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi felt so special.” It goes on to say, “Modi is a different kind of leader. With sky-high popularity among Indians, he can say what he wants and push for the reforms he seeks.”

The Jerusalem Post has dedicated a special section ‘Modi’s Visit’ to capture everything about the historic visit on its website. In an article, Jonathan Adelman writes for The Post, “Only time will tell, but India may well turn out to be one of Israel’s closest friends, bound by common enemies and common aspirations in the 21st century.”

Another report by The Jerusalem Post highlights how Israelis are excited to see Modi arrive in the country for the first time. “He (Modi) will be setting a precedent by arriving in the country on July 4 as Israel and India mark a quarter of a century of diplomatic relations, and Israelis can hardly contain their excitement.”

Days before Modi’s visit, Israeli business daily ‘The Marker wrote a feature story describing PM Modi’s visit as “Wake up: the most important PM of the world is coming.”

Haaretz has published a series of articles on Modi’s visit to Isreal. In an article it says, Modi’s visit will “also express the fulfillment of a long-unrequited desire, dating back to the early days of the Jewish state, for close ties with, and recognition from, India” The article by Khinvraj Jangid traces the history of India-Israel relations, detailing how Israel has grown from being ‘contaminated’ by colonialism to India’s strategic ally over the years.

Israel will lay out the red carpet, which is generally accorded to the US Presidents and the Pope, when PM Modi visits Tel Aviv tomorrow.