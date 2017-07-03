Narendra Modi Israel visit, G20 Summit: PM to leave for Germany on June 6, here is what is on the agenda in Hamburg

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)

Narendra Modi Israel visit, G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be leaving for his historic visit to Israel on Tuesday after which he will be heading to Hamburg, Germany on July 7- 8 to attend the G20 summit. Taking to Twitter, in a series of posts, PM Modi shared his schedule for the next few days. His Israel visit will ink a historical milestone as he will be the first Indian PM to visit the arid country. He wrote, “Tomorrow, I begin a historic visit to Israel, a very special partner of India’s…. I look forward to holding extensive talks with my friend, @IsraeliPM @netanyahu, who shares a commitment for vibrant India-Israel ties.” He added, “From boosting economic ties to furthering people-to-people interactions, my Israel visit has a wide range of programmes.”

Prime Minister Modi further informed that he will be visiting Germany for the G20 summit and said, “On 7th & 8th July I will join the G20 Summit in Hamburg, Germany. Here are more details.”

PM then turned to Facebook to share the details of his Germany visit

On the evening of 6 July, I will commence my visit to Hamburg for the 12th G-20 Summit hosted by Germany. Over two days on 7th and 8th July, I look forward to engaging leaders from other G-20 countries on the vital issues affecting our world today that have a bearing on economic growth, sustainable development, and peace and stability.

We will review progress on decisions since the Hangzhou Summit last year and deliberate on issues of terrorism, climate, sustainable development, growth and trade, digitalisation, health, employment, migration, women’s empowerment, and partnership with Africa. The theme chosen for this year is “Shaping an Interconnected World”.

As in the past, I look forward to the opportunity to meet leaders on the sidelines of the Summit to exchange views on bilateral matters of mutual interest.