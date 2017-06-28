Narendra Modi Israel visit: First Indian PM to visit Jewish nation; trip to mark 25 years of diplomatic ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Reuters)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will create history on July 4, when he becomes the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. PM Modi will be in Israel on a three-day visit. The PM’s visit is aimed at commemorating 25 years of Indo-Israeli diplomatic ties. Modi had earlier visited Israel in 2006 when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had on Sunday said that the visit by Prime Minister Modi is a very significant step in reinforcing the bond between the Netanyahu while addressing the Israeli cabinet said, ”My friend, the Indian PM will arrive in India next week, the first by an Indian premier in 70 years. This visit will boost Israel’s military, economic and diplomatic strength,” according to PTI.

A ten member parliament delegation led by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs S S Ahluwalia has already visited Israel to lay the foundation for the PM’s visit. The delegation is drawn from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. members of the delegation represent 9 different political parties, as per a PTI report.

The Indian Parliamentary delegation also visited the Yad Vashem (the Holocaust Museum) in Jerusalem. The museum was built in the memory of six million Jews killed by Adolf Hitler led Nazi regime, as per PTI.

PM Modi is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu on the evening of the day on which he arrives. The Indian community living in Israel has even launched a website in preparation for PM Modi’s visit. Close to 80,000 Jews of Indian origin stay in Israel and mostly come from four communities namely, Bene Israel, Bnei Menashe, Baghdadis and Cochinis. President Pranab Mukherjee had visited Israel in October last year.