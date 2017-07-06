Narendra Modi Israel visit day 3 LIVE Updates: PM to pay homage to Indian Soldiers of WWI in Haifa with Benjamin Netanyahu

Narendra Modi Israel visit day 3 LIVE Updates: PM Modi on Wednesday said direct flights would be launched between Delhi, Mumbai and Tel Aviv to encourage people-to-people contacts.

Narendra Modi Israel visit day 3 LIVE Updates: On the third day and final day of his Israel visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Haifa to lay a wreath at the cemetery for Indian Soldiers who lost their lives in World War I. The Prime Minister will visit Haifa at 1:10 PM and will be accompanied by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu. The battle of Haifa was fought in 1918 and since then, Indian Army celebrates Haifa Day every year to pay homage to the martyred soldiers. Yesterday, PM Modi met Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, Moshe Holtzberg, an 11-year-old Israeli who was saved by his Indian nanny during the Mumbai terror attack of 2008 and also addressed the Indian diaspora at an event. The Prime Minister also announced that people of Indian origin in Israel will get the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards even if they have undergone the compulsory army service.

Here are Narendra Modi Israel visit day 3 LIVE updates:

11:30 AM: India and Israel on Wednesday also launched a five-year technology fund, reminiscent of a fund that boosted the Jewish state’s ties with US over four decades, and agreed to holds talks for an investment protection treaty in a bid to boost trade and business ties.

11:15 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday discussed the Israeli-Palestinian peace process and underlined the need for the establishment of a just and durable peace in the region that has been marred by years of conflict.

11:00 AM: He said an Indian cultural centre would also be opened in Israel, fulfilling a long-pending demand of the Indian diaspora. PM Modi added that he had heard about problems being faced by the people of Indian origin in getting the OCI cards.

10:45 AM: Addressing the Indian diaspora here at an event which was also attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Modi also said that direct flights would be launched between Delhi, Mumbai and Tel Aviv to encourage people-to-people contacts.