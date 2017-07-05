Narendra Modi Israel visit Day 2 Live updates: PM meets President Reuven Rivlin, says I for I, which means India for Israel and Israel for India

Narendra Modi Israel visit Day 2 Live Updates: PM with Israel President Reuven Rivlin. (Source: PMO/Twitter)

Narendra Modi Israel visit Day 2 Live Updates: Continuing with his three-day Israel visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and addressed the media. PM Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to visit the Middle Eastern country. He reached Israel on Tuesday evening and was attended by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He gifted his Israeli counterpart replicas of two sets of relics from Kerala, regarded as key artefacts of the long Jewish history in India. They comprise two different sets of copper plates that are believed to have been inscribed in 9-10th Century, the Prime Minister’s Office said. Yesterday, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife had also hosted PM Modi for a private dinner at their residence Beit Aghion in Jerusalem, reported ANI.

Here are Narendra Modi Israel visit Day 2 Live Updates:

2:15 PM: Yesterday, at Yad Vashem, memorial to the victims of the Holocaust , PM Modi paid tribute and said,” I paid tributes to the women, men and children whose sacrifices can never be forgotten.”

2:00 PM: Both the countries will exchange agreement and issue a press statement at King David Hotel at 4:00 PM.

1:46 PM: PM Narendra Modi’s dinner yesterday with PM Netanyahu and his family went on for 3 hours.

1:41 PM: PM Modi said that I for I means India for Israel and Israel for India.

1:40 PM: Israel PM Netanyahu gifted PM Modi a painting which depicts Indian soldiers leading a British military column accompanying General Allenby. Jerusalem. December 11, 1917.

1:35 PM: I can never forget my visit to India, it was a memorable visit said President of Israel Reuven Rivlin

1:30 PM: Prime Minister said he feels like home in Israel. He appreciated the welcome he received. President Reuven Rivlin hugged PM Modi on his arrival.

1:15 PM: During his meeting with PM Modi, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that he has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s enthusiasm for yoga and cited yogic asanas to link the two flourishing democracies of the world. “I have to confess that I have been inspired by Modi’s enthusiasm for yoga,” Netanyahu said in a press statement along with Prime Minister Modi yesterday.