Narendra Modi Israel visit: Civic app DigiThane to be showcased during PM’s visit

An app modelled on an Israeli technology, which gives the residents of neighbouring Thane city a say in civic matters, will be showcased during Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to the West Asian country. (PTI)

An app modelled on an Israeli technology, which gives the residents of neighbouring Thane city a say in civic matters, will be showcased during Prime Minister’s upcoming visit to the West Asian country. Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal has said the ‘DigiThane’ mobile application will give the city residents a stake in civic governance and help boost local businesses.

The app is being developed under the Tel Aviv civic body’s guidance, he said. It uses the technology which earned Tel Aviv the tag of the ‘smartest city in the world’, Jaiswal said.

The development of the app follows the visit of a delegation led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Israel in 2015, he said. David Akov, consul general of Israel in Mumbai, said DigiThane will be showcased during Modi’s three-day visit to his country which begins on July 4.

The DigiThane concept “provides citizens with information about the government and updates related to their areas, and also encourages them to have a say in the civic administration’s functioning,” Akov said.