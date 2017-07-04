Narendra Modi Israel visit: Chrysanthemum flower named MODI to honour PM

PM Narendra Modi at the Danziger Flower Farm. (Twitter)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Beginning his trip with a focus on agriculture, PM Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu visited the Danziger Flower Farm today. According to PMO India, advanced agriculture technologies were showcased by the Israeli Government at the farm. The two leaders were briefed about the research technologies that are being used at the Danziger Flower Farm for floriculture. Not only this, to show how important Israel considers his visit, a fast-growing Israeli Crysanthumun flower has been named ‘Modi’ in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Crysanthumun flower will be named in honour of PM Narendra Modi. (Twitter)

PM Modi arrived earlier today at Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion airport to a rapturous welcome by PM Benjamin Netanyahu and a guard of honour and it was clear from the smiles all around that a huge amount of importance was being accorded to the visit. The trip by PM Modi is indeed historic as he is the first Indian prime minister to visit the jewish country. Also linked to the visit is its strategic significance. For the first time India has de-hyphenated both Israel and Palestine and is all set to ink a number of defence, economic and anti-terror deals.

