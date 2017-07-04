Narendra Modi Israel visit: Bhupinder Singh Hooda dusts out old trip, says PM visit to strengthen Indo-Israeli partnership

Narendra Modi Israel visit: On PM Modi’s two-nation visit to Israel and Germany, former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the PM’s visit to Israel reminds him of his trip when he went to the middle east country. (IE)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: Prime Minister Modi departed for his two-nation visit to Israel and Germany on Tuesday. On this, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the PM’s visit to Israel reminds him of his trip, when he went to the middle east country. With Prime Minister’s visit, Hooda is hoping that the meeting with the Israeli PM will further push the Indo-Israeli ties in the field of agriculture that he had himself initiated on his earlier visit. Hooda took to Twitter and said, “PM’s trip reminds me of my visit to Israel in Apr11. I hope he will further (strengthen) the Indo-Israeli agriculture partnership that we had initiated.”

PM Modi will first go to Israel and meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. PM Modi’s three-day visit to Israel is aimed at commemorating 25 years of establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and will also see discussions between him and his Israeli counterpart Netanyahu to explore ways to enhance cooperation in key strategic areas. During his visit, the discussion on water and agriculture will be high on agenda. Union Cabinet, a few days ago, had approved the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries on a water conservation campaign in India. As per Danny Carmon, the Israeli Ambassador to India, agriculture and water, among others, will be the areas of cooperation where the two countries wish to set up joint strategic partnerships.

Apart from this, PM Modi and his counterpart are expected to ink some major defence deals. As per reports by Reuters, Modi will give a push to country’s ‘Make in India’ drive and will make efforts to advance sales and production of missiles, drones and radar systems. Along with this Cyber security will also be one of the top agendas of discussion among the Prime Ministers.