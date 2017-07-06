Narendra Modi Israel visit: Beach bromance for PM and Benjamin Netanyahu in Haifa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu. (Source: Twitter)

Narendra Modi Israel visit: On the third day of his visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu visited the city of Haifa to pay homage to the Indian soldiers who helped liberate Israel in 1918 at the Haifa Indian Cemetery. MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay took to Twitter and posted a tweet saying, “Saluting the sacrifice of the brave! The PMs lay wreaths at Indian cemetery at Haifa, which Indian cavalry regiments helped liberate in 1918.” After paying their respect to the martyrs, the two leaders headed towards the Dor beach in Haifa.

As can be seen in the video and the pictures, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart had a beach rendezvous at the in Haifa – they were standing ankle-deep in water and confabulating seriously for quite a while even as the waves lapped at their feet and trousers. It made for a spectacular scene. Not just within the four walls of the office, the two leaders bonded at the sea shore of the Dor beach. After their beach visit, PM Modi with Netanyahu headed to the desalination plant in Haifa where they drank the desalinated sea water that was poured straight from a pipe into a jug and then into their glasses. PM Modi was given a demonstration of a mobile water filtration plant, at the Dor beach. “PM Netanyahu and @PMOIndia @narendramodi attend a demonstration of a mobile seawater desalination unit,” was tweeted by the PM of Israel.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu at Dor beach in Haifa, Israel #IndiaIsraelFriendship pic.twitter.com/yqQOl4dcJR — ANI (@ANI_news) July 6, 2017



MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, “PMs view demo of a tech pioneered by ????????for desalination of sea water n purification in disaster-hit n remote areas,” on Twitter.

PMs view demo of a tech pioneered by ????????for desalination of sea water n purification in disaster-hit n remote areas pic.twitter.com/0OXEURV89D — Gopal Baglay (@MEAIndia) July 6, 2017

PMO India took to Twitter and posted a couple of tweets saying, “PM Narendra Modi paid tributes at the Haifa Indian Cemetery earlier today.” Another post said, “Haifa Indian Cemetery is in the memory of Indian soldiers that fell in the Haifa liberation war in 1918…..The Cemetery contains graves of 49 servicemen of the First World War (46 identified) out of which 44 are Indian.”