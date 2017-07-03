Narendra Modi Israel visit: Ambassador Daniel Carmon hails forthcoming trip by PM

Daniel Carmon, has said that PM Modi’s visit to Israel will be a landmark event. (Source: ANI)

PM Modi’s visit to Israel: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his visit to Israel, the Jewish nation’s Ambassador to India, Daniel Carmon, has said that PM Modi’s visit to Israel will be a very important visit and that the visit will be a landmark in the bilateral relations between the two countries. Ambassador Carmon told ANI, ”The visit will be a landmark visit and is of great importance”. The Israeli Ambassador added that the visit will mark 25 years of diplomatic relationships between the people of Israel. PM Modi will begin his two-day visit to Israel on Tuesday to mark 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will, on Tuesday, become the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Israel. Pavan Kapoor, India’s Ambassador to Israel has said that the Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the Jewish state will be a formal coming out of the relationship between the two countries. Kapoor told the Indian Express ”The visit is a milestone by itself, this is a coming out of the relationship between the two countries”. Kapoor added that the Prime Minister will come to Israel with a very simple message ”We are here to partner with you”.

Both Kapoor and Carmon while speaking about the visit have said that the focus of the visit will be on agriculture, water, science and technology, and innovation, but the Indian Express has reported that the visit is likely to focus on terrorism and counter-terrorism cooperations. Ambassador Kapoor told the Indian Express that PM Modi will be taken to a farm soon after he lands in Israel’s capital Tel Aviv, where he will be shown innovative technology which is used to get a higher crop yield, the Israeli’s call this technology precision agriculture. The Ambassador said ”There is a lot to learn from Israel about water management”.

Kapoor also said that the leaders of the two countries will also discuss defence and counter-terrorism cooperation. PM will also meet 10-year-old Moshe and his grandparents, who survived the 26/11 attacks.