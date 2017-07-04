Narendra Modi Israel visit: Ahmadiyya head in Israel thanks PM for support to community

In India, Ahmadis are Muslims by law while the Second Amendment to the Constitution of Pakistan and Ordinance XX declare Ahmadis to be non-Muslims and further deprive them of religious rights. (ANI)

The head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Israel thanked visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the support offered to the country back home. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu introduced the Indian leader to the religious heads in the country, the head of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community said, “We want to thank you for helping our community in India. Thank you very much.” Ahmadi Muslims, being a religious minority, have been subject to various forms of persecution and discrimination as they are considered heretics and non-Muslims by mainstream Muslims.

Other religious leaders also greeted Prime Minister Modi and welcomed him to the country. Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday arrived at the Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv where he was received by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in a special gesture.

Prime Minister Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit Israel. The leaders then paid a visit to Danziger Flower Farm. Further in the day, Prime Minister Modi, along with Netanyahu, will visit Yad Vashem, the national Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem. Tomorrow, the Indian leader will meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin, hold talks with Netanyahu and then attend an event organised by the Indian community in Israel in Tel Aviv.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Modi along with his Israeli counterpart, will visit Haifa cemetery, the cemetery of the fallen Indian soldiers in the first world war and place wreath on the grave areas. From there, the duo will head for a field visit to see the Gal Mobile-integrated water purification vehicle designed to produce high quality drinking water. It can be used during times of disasters to provide drinking water.